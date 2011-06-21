TSL Acquires Celtic Audio



MAIDENHEAD, U.K.: TSL has announced the acquisition of Celtic Audio Ltd., a U.K. company that specializes in professional audio monitoring technology. TSL operates two separate businesses, an international, independent broadcast Systems Integrator and a Professional Products Group that designs, manufactures and sells audio monitoring, tally signaling and power management equipment. The acquisition is effective immediately. Terms were not disclosed.



“For many years, Celtic Audio has worked closely with our Professional Products Group to assist with the design and manufacture of our range of audio monitoring products,” TSL Managing Director David Phillips said. “The full acquisition of Celtic Audio now consolidates all of the engineering and design expertise under one company, Television Systems, Ltd.”



David Lyon, a director of Celtic Audio, will act as a design consultant to TSL; fellow Celtic Audio Director John Watkinson “will concentrate on his many other activities,” TSL said; and Managing Director David Lambert “will probably retire after 52 years in the industry once the acquisition handover is complete.”



