Triveni Teams Up with NAB, CTA, Vendors On WJW ATSC 3.0 Test Station

CLEVELAND—Triveni Digital this week announced it has joined with NAB, the Consumer Technology Association, Tribune Broadcasting and other technology companies in setting up an operational ATSC 3.0 test station at Tribune’s WJW in Cleveland. The test station will serve as “a neutral laboratory” in the words of Lynn Claudy, senior vice president of technology for NAB. It will test “anything and everything” related to the next-generation television standard.

Triveni Digltal's StreamScope XM MT at the ATSC 3.0 Test Station WJW-TV in Cleveland.

All broadcasters and technology vendors are welcome to participate in the 3.0 test station to evaluate and experiment with the new capabilities enabled by ATSC 3.0, he said. “With companies like Triveni Digital spearheading this effort, the industry will be well-prepared to go on-air with ATSC 3.0," said Claudy. The test station is using Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder XM signaling and announcement generator to ingest schedule updates from listing services, apply them to relevant services and output program and service guide data to multiplexers.

The setup will make it possible for WJW to test delivery of advanced electronic programming and service guides and localized emergency alerts. The company’s StreamScope XM MT is deployed to analyze ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures to detect and resolve errors quickly.

“We got our part on the air about a month and a half ago and have been working on integration with other vendors,” says Ralph Bochofen, vice president of sales and marketing for Triveni Digital in Princeton, N.J. “We have been working closely with the Harmonic team on the encoding and packager side. On the gateway side, we have been working with Enensys. We are the plumbing in between.”

