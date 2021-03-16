Triveni Digital’s Corl Joining NextGen TV Interactivity Panel at ATSC 3.0 Summit

PRINCETON, N.J.—Mark Corl, Triveni Digital’s senior vice president of emergent technology development, will take part in a panel discussion on NextGen TV interactivity during the ATSC 3.0 Summit taking place during Future’s Tech Leadership Series. Corl will use his experience of developing ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 solutions to discuss ATSC 3.0’s hybrid broadcast and IP architecture.

"With ATSC 3.0, broadcasters have the power to take traditional linear viewing to engaging new levels," said Corl. "At the Summit, I'll discuss the interactive layer of ATSC 3.0, which leverages the connection between broadcast and broadband to enhance the user experience, enabling personalized content delivery and increased revenue opportunities for broadcasters."

Joining Corl on the panel will be Greg Jarvis, executive vice president and general manager at Fincons, and Richard Glosser, head of business development at Verance.

With technical deployments of NextGen TV scaling rapidly across the country, the opportunity to define breakthrough products/services and prioritize viable go-to-market business models is timely and tangible, and this ATSC 3.0 Summit will be a conversation center for all of it.