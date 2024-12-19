TripleLift To Offer iSpot’s Streaming Competitive Intelligence to Clients

NEW YORK—The ad tech platform TripleLift has reached a deal with the TV measurement company iSpot.tv that will give all of TripleLift's programmatic clients access to iSpots’ Streaming Competitive insights solution.

By using iSpot's Streaming Competitive intelligence, brands and agency partners gain access to competitive data, enabling them to better understand their CTV investments and ensure they are meeting industry benchmarks and surpassing their competitors, the two companies said.

As a result of the expanded deal with iSpot, TripleLift becomes the first exchange to provide such detailed streaming performance data, the two companies reported. This will help programmatic clients to make more informed, strategic decisions around their CTV planning.

"TripleLift has been at the forefront of CTV for a number of years and we are always looking for ways to make our offering unique and accurate for our clients," said Andrew King, general manager of CTV, TripleLift. "This partnership with iSpot allows us to give our clients the added value they have been looking for, helping them better invest their dollars in CTV with the unmatched knowledge of where that money is going."

TripleLift will incorporate data from iSpot's syndicated Streaming Competitive Dashboard into its platform, a new tool designed to provide insights into the performance and media weight of CTV streaming advertisements. Historically, this data has been difficult to measure because of fragmentation in the streaming space and a multitude of platforms offering inconsistent measurement standards and methods. Specifically, iSpot's syndicated streaming solution takes into account OTT investment activity across the buy and sell sides of the market, TripleLift explained.

TripleLift's clients will now be able to gather a Streaming Media Weight (how much a brand deviates from their industry's average), as well as a Streaming Share of Voice (a brand's exposure against an industry). This allows clients to see which brands are advertising on CTV, what campaigns and creatives they are promoting and which CTV apps they are running across. They can also see how their media weight on CTV compares to industry norms and how much a brand's CTV Media Weight Index and Share of Voice compares to their linear media.