Trail Blazers upgrade to SSL console

The NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers basketball organization has upgraded its primary broadcast control room with a C100 digital broadcast console from Solid State Logic. The new board includes 32 faders, 96 channels and several SSL Alpha-Link Live I/O and Alpha-Link 8-RMP units to connect audio feeds. The studio complex is typically used to produce pre- and post-game programs as well as handle both location and remote audio for the games.

The team chose the C100 to produce 5.1 surround audio mixes for its broadcast partner, Comcast SportsNet, and for its terrestrial broadcast partners. To do this, they needed a fully digital console, according to Mike Janes, director of engineering for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers’ C100 includes the Dialogue Automix and 5.1 Upmix options to cover the many different types of applications encountered in broadcasting a live basketball game. For the pre- and post-game shows, SSL’s Dialogue Automix enables the engineer to concentrate on honing the audio rather than attending to faders and channel on and off buttons.