Traffic Software Specialist Patents Speed Predictor

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.: Andre Gueziec’s engineers continue to perfect the software aimed at the provision of detailed traffic reports. Gueziec said this week his company, Beat the Traffic, received a patent for software that predicts the average speed of “any given section of road.... Depending on the time of day, the day of the week and the particular length of roadway, this new technology will inform drivers of what they can expect if they take that route.”



Gueziec said it analyzes vehicle traffic patterns from GPS data and combines the data with temporal information. BtT targets TV stations and mobile devices with its traffic-prediction products. The company rolled out a 3D version at the NAB Show in April, as well as apps for iPhones, iPads and Blackberrys. It won a TV Technology Star Award for the touchscreen technology it unveiled at the show.



The speed-prediction technology received U.S. patent No. 7,702,452. Christopher Kantarjiev of Palo Alto, Calif.; Jonathan Hubbard of San Francisco; and Jonathan Tash of Tucson, Ariz., were credited with its invention.