Tower Company Chooses Shulins Solutions’ Stellar Eclipse Site Monitoring and Protection

PHOENIX—A major tower company in North America has made a multi-site purchase of Shulins Solutions’ Stellar Eclipse broadcast site monitoring and protection system featuring VSWR Sentinel.

The company, which Shulins declined to identify, will increase its deployment of Stellar Eclipse to over 70 sites across the top 50 markets, protecting more than 350 of radio and TV stations, Shulins Solutions said.

In selecting Stellar Eclipse, the company is deploying a platform and architecture to protect the RF systems for FM and all formats of analog and digital TV on VHF and UHF, including ATSC 3.0, as well as to provide cloud-based monitoring, it said.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership for the deployment of Stellar Eclipse,” said Paul Shulins, president of Shulins Solutions. “This investment in our next generation, cloud-based monitoring and protection systems delivers the protection and visibility of critical communication infrastructure our customers count on to deliver their content in a demanding 24/7/365 environment and much more.”