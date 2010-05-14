TopVision uses EVS tapeless workflow for 3-D sports telecasts in Germany

TopVision Telekommunikation, a major European mobile production provider, recently implemented a file-based tapeless technology workflow with servers and other technology from EVS (http://www.evs.tv/) for the live production of the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Hamburger SV in 3-D HD.

The production, which was broadcast by Sky Germany, was the first of its kind in Germany. Broadcast on March 14 to a group of VIPs in Munich, the live production of the 3-D HD signal in Leverkusen was carried out by TopVision on behalf of SPORTCAST, the subsidiary of the German Football League responsible for the production of all live signals of the first and second Bundesliga matches.

TopVision used Sony HD cameras with Canon lenses and Sony 3-D boxes, a Sony MVS-8000G production switcher, as well as EVS HD XT[2]-LSM systems for the ingestion of feeds and slow-motion action replays. The live 3-D HD production required 18 cameras (paired for nine feeds) and an additional HD OB unit because the production crews had to generate two separate live signals.

TopVision also produced the Champions League match in Munich on March 30 between Bayern München and Manchester United in 3-D HD using EVS' Live Slow Motion technology.