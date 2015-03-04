Top U.S. Pay-TV Providers Lose 125K Subscribers in 2014

DURHAM, N.H. – Leichtman Research Group reported this week that the top 13 U.S. pay-TV providers – who represent 95 percent of the market – lost around 125,000 net video subscribers in 2014, representing 0.2 percent of all subscribers. The numbers were similar to 2013, when the top pay-TV providers lost 95,000 net video subscribers. The top 13 providers have a total 95.2 million subscribers.

“Despite a relatively saturated market, and increasing alternatives for consumers to watch video, the top pay-TV providers have only lost about 0.2 percent of all subscribers over the past two years,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG.

LRG also found that the top nine cable companies lost 1.195 million subscribers in 2014, compared to 1.695 million in 2013. 2014 marked the fewest cable video losses since 2008. Top telco providers added 1.05 million subscribers, compared to 1.43 million in 2013. Satellite providers suffered the biggest drop, only adding 20,000 subscribers in 2014, versus 170,000 in 2013.