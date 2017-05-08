Toner Cable Equipment Hires Morgan as Broadcast Sales Manager

HORSHAM, PA.—The Toner Cable Equipment sales department has added Daniel Morgan as a broadcast sales manager. Morgan will be tasked with handling the sales and support of Contribution encoders to broadcasters, SNG trucks, sports programmers and news vans.

Morgan comes to Toner after previously working as director of sales at Ateme. He also served as a technical support representative before being promoted to sales at Adtec Digital.

Toner Cable Equipment is a provider of TV signal processing and distribution equipment.