Tokyo Olympics: NBCU Will Offer 7,000 Hours of Programming

STAMFORD, Conn.—Despite some doubts in recent weeks that the Tokyo Olympics would go forward as planned, NBCUniversal has affirmed it will be presenting a record 7,000 hours of coverage using two broadcast networks, six cable networks and multiple digital platforms.

The NBC broadcast broadcast network plans to air 17 consecutive nights of primetime coverage and 250 hours overall while its cable networks will serve up more than 1,300 hours,

Telemundo will program more than 300 hours of Spanish-language coverage and NBC Sports Digital will provide a whopping 5,500 plus hours.

The company’s streaming service Peacock will be offering four studio shows.

“After a devastating year, the world comes together again, finally, in Tokyo this summer,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production. “We are going to deliver the most comprehensive — and accessible — coverage for any sports event in history. The depth and breadth of our broadcasts will be unprecedented, showcasing once-in-a-generation athletes and storylines that will capture the incredible uniqueness of these Games and our times.”

The NBC broadcast network will once again be the backbone of NBCUniversal’s coverage, providing 17 consecutive nights of primetime coverage and 250 hours of the biggest stories of the Games.

Similar to the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang in 2018, NBC will broadcast its primetime show live across all time zones with continuing coverage on Prime Plus (formerly the late-night show) following late local news. Prime West will also return for viewers in the Pacific time zone.

As previously announced, NBC Olympics will provide unprecedented coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, creating a full day of Olympic programming on NBC that culminates with the primetime presentation of the ceremony. The day will begin with the network’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony, followed by a special edition of Today and then NBC’s first-ever Olympic Daytime show on the opening Friday of the Games.

Five English-language NBCUniversal cable networks – USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, and GOLF Channel – will provide programming from the games.

Peacock is expected to announce additional coverage beyond the studio programming already announced.

In terms of digital, NBC Sports Digital will stream programing on the website and the NBC Sports app, via authentication, including all 41 sports and 339 medal events on the Tokyo program, plus the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, medal ceremonies, and more.

The company also noted that it will be introducing new sports and events, including skateboarding, 3×3 basketball, BMX freestyle, surfing, sport climbing, and karate, as well as the return of softball and baseball.