TNDV Gives New ‘Inspiration’ to Road-Tested OB Van



NASHVILLE: TNDV Television said it has given its first truck an overhaul.



TNDV said its president, Nic Dugger, purchased “Old Blue,” the production truck he cut his teeth on from his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State University. The four-time Emmy winner had the body refinished, updated the interior and added it to the truck cab that has been on the road since the company launched seven years ago.



Dugger and his team rechristened the truck as “Inspiration” and installed a new complement of HDTV production gear, including a Blackmagic Design router, a Ross Vision 2 production switcher, Aja KiPro video recorders, Hitachi Z-HD5000 cameras, a Yamaha DM2000 audio mixer, Tascam X-48 audio workstations, an RTS Cronus intercom system, and brand new Clark cabling and wiring. Gerling and Associates renovated the existing truck shell.



Inspiration joins “Aspiration,” the company’s recently-launched 12-camera SD/HD/3D truck. Both trucks now cross the United States, producing at least two live events a week for broadcast and cable networks, venues, worship organizations, corporations and other customers. The Red Carpet Show for “Soul Train Awards 2011” was the first Inspiration project, with a large number of recent and upcoming Nashville-based awards shows following.



TNDV estimates that its current workload is approximately 60-percent broadcast television and 40-percent corporate, worship and live entertainment. The company offers a full complement of mobile flypacks that are customized to fit the needs of the client in addition to mobile production services from its two trucks.



