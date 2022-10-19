TNDV Adds LiveU Decoders To Support Evolving REMI Business

NASHVILLE—Mobile production and audio facilities provider TNDV this week announced its adoption of LiveU rackmount decoders to support its evolving production business requirements, including remote integration model (REMI) production, while minimizing the cost of live acquisition and media networking.

TNDV recently bought a pair of LiveU LU20000 rackmount decoders. The units are used on its trucks and as part of its live production workflow in its Nashville network operations center (NOC).

The company also uses LiveU LU300 HEVC portable field transmitters for live content acquisition and to stream to its trucks and the NOC, it said.

“The simplicity of sharing the LU2000 between studio and remote applications was a major selling point for us,” said TNDV president Rob Devlin. “We can plug these into our network facility infrastructure on short notice and quickly integrate them into a remote broadcast that we manage from here in Nashville.”

“We can just as quickly unplug it, put it on one of our trucks, and use it as part of a wireless camera system to capture a sports or entertainment event. We can even use it to provide reliable crosstown connections,” he said.

Recently, TNDV embedded two cameras outfitted with the LiveU wireless transmitters along with five wired Hitachi HD5000 cameras for coverage of the ACC Rowing Championship.

The races were recorded and returned to the ACC Network for post-production, with parts airing on a subsequent two-hour ACC Network special broadcast.

“We really wanted to make it more exciting than the traditional rowing event that anyone can watch from the shoreline,” said Devlin. “LiveU’s technology allowed to us get much closer to the action. We added them to what the ACC calls ‘chase boats,’ which placed us right next to the competitors on the lake.”

In the Nashville NOC, the LiveU LU2200 have helped TNDV manage the company’s growing REMI production business.

“We do a lot of live entertainment events, and as usual we had a busy season of concert festivals,” said Devlin. “While it’s not quite as exciting as how we use these on location, the dependability factor in our network facility is critical for REMI productions. Each of these units can take in four remote live HD feeds. It’s more of a set-it and forget-it type of application, but the reliability in performance is very important.”

TNDV leverages the LiveU Central management portal to monitor connections, quality and adjust settings as needed, he added.

The company has even used the LiveU LU2200 to assist with 4K transport over four-mile hop between venues during a concert assignment in Las Vegas.