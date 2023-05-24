TiVo’s Video Media Platform Moves from Living Rooms to Cars

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xperi Inc. has announced BMW has selected TiVo’s video media platform to provide customers access to a growing number of video content providers, including linear and on demand streaming services.

BMW’s deployment of the Powered by TiVo platform will include a variety of country-specific content, offering news, movies and access to media libraries, the companies said.

The TiVo media platform is expected to roll out over-the-air in initial launch countries by the end of 2023 for customers of the all-new BMW 5 series and further models.

“Our independent media platform strategy is well suited for the automotive industry as they make advancements in in-cabin technology and creating new and adaptive experiences. We will work closely with BMW to ensure that the in-car video media platform by TiVo provides a best-in-class in-car entertainment experience,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “Unlike existing platforms, the Powered by TiVo platform traverses entertainment mediums and gives OEMs significantly more control over the user experience.”

TiVo’s video media platform is aimed at giving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) significantly more control over the user experience and helping consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with simplified, universal discovery to consumers. The BMW implementation will also be part of Xperi’s independent media platform, but will be integrated in automobiles to deliver immersive in-car entertainment experiences, the company reported.

"In-car entertainment becomes increasingly important for our customers," said Ingo Lasslop, vice president product management for digital products and services at BMW Group. "This collaboration with Xperi will allow us to deliver a world-class entertainment offering to our customers and transforms their time spent in the vehicle even more into a captivating and enjoyable experience."