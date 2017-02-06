TiVo's Top Super Bowl Moments

Click on the Image to Enlarge

SAN CARLOS, CALIF.—

Tivo unveiled its post-game report highlighting this year’s “most engaging commercials, promotions and in-game moments” from yesterday’s overtime comeback by the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.

Bai Brands ranked the highest overall in engagement with an appearance by Christopher Walken, who dramatically delivered the lyrics to “Bye Bye Bye” alongside Justin Timberlake, former member of the boy band that recorded the song.

The following are the top 10 commercials and promotions from the big game, according to TiVo:

1.

Bai Brands – BaiBaiBai

2.

Kia – Hero’s Journey

3.

It’s a 10 Haircare – It’s a 10 Haircare

4.

T-Mobile – Its All That and More

5.

Honda – Yearbooks

6.

Anheuser-Busch – Born the Hard Way

7.

Paramount – Transformers: The Last Knight

8.

General Motors —If That’s a Buick

9.

Disney – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

10.

Wonderful Company – Ernie Gets Physical

TiVo said it used second-by-second data and measurement tools to rank the top commercials from this year’s championship game, based on commercial retention compared to overall program viewership.

GAGA

For the seventh consecutive year, TiVo found viewership for the halftime show exceeding that of the overall game. Known for her over-the-top ensembles and electronic dance moves, Lady Gaga’s high-tech halftime performance was exceedingly well-received, generating

41,000 tweets per minute

. The pyrotechnic showcase ended with this year’s top moment of the broadcast including a theatric mic drop and jump off the stage. Based on data from the last nine years, this year’s halftime show ranked third right behind 2012’s performance by Madonna and 2015’s halftime show featuring Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz.

TOP MOMENTS

The most engaging in-game moments all took place within the last 30 minutes of the game: (1) At second and goal from the 2-yard line in overtime, Brady tosses the ball to James White, who scores a touchdown for the Patriots’ victory. (2) With three seconds left in regulation time, Brady hands off to Dion Lewis, who goes out of bounds at the New England 48-yard line, leading to the first overtime in NFL championship history. (3) At the 1-yard line, Brady hands off to James White, who crosses the goal line for a touchdown. After the 2-point conversion, the game is tied at 28-28 with less than a minute remaining in the game.

TIVO METRICS

TiVo’s analysis was prepared using aggregated, anonymous, live + same-day second-by-second audience measurement data from Tivo households. TiVo gauges the interest in programming content by measuring the percentage of the TiVo audience watching or re-watching any given moment in the programming. The most engaging ads and promotions are determined by looking for spots with the biggest bump in viewership relative to the surrounding 15 minutes of programming.