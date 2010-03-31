TiVo's New TV, Online DVR at Best Buy



Like Google, the name of TiVo may also have become a verb unto itself (in this case being synonymous for recording any type of content onto a DVR), that rare compliment has not translated into success these days for the original DVR enterprise. So hoping to get back some of the huge number of subs it lost to mass distributions of cable- and DBS-issued HD DVRs in the past couple of years, TiVo this week is unveiling it latest DVR components.



The two new set-top box models — the Premiere and Premiere XL HD DVR — are now being shipped to Best Buy outlets and currently available on TiVo.com.





What's new about the STBs is the ability to secure content via downloading or live streaming from an expanded array of sources beyond typical cable and DBS to include online broadband VOD services such as Netflix and Blockbuster, and other Internet venues.



The more basic Premiere (MSRP $300) can hold around 45 hours of HD content or 400 hours of SD. The TiVo Premiere XL (MSRP $500) can hold up to 150 hours of HD high-def programming or up to 1,350 hours of SD (for those who might have about 675 motion pictures they wish to store on their STB).



TiVo subs also pay a $13 month fee for the proprietary service.



TiVo's new boxes are offering on-screen interfaces that provide as much synergy as possible between both the online and televised content — such as providing recording options for this week's latest episode of "24" with a convenient reminder that any and all of the first seven seasons' episodes of the series are also instantly downloadable via Netflix.



