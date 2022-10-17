TiVo: Viewing Drops in Q2 2022 as FAST Channels Grow

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo’s new survey of viewing trends has found that total viewing fell in the 2nd quarter of 2022, particularly among younger viewers and that viewers are increasingly embracing AVOD/FAST streaming services, with the Roku Channel being ranked as the most popular AVOD/FAST service.

The new TiVo Video Trends Report: Q2 2022 also highlighted the importance of local content, with 65% of respondents saying that local news content was “important.”

But it also provided a mixed picture for local broadcasters, with data showing that use of streaming services, apps and social media far outpace the usage of antennas to access local content.

The survey of 4,500+ people in the U.S. and Canada aged 18 or older found that among those who watched local content only 10.5% watched free broadcast TV via an antenna versus 51.4% accessing local content versus a pay TV services, a live streaming service (16.9%), a free ad supported streaming service (6.8%), TV network apps (5.1%) and social media apps (7.5%).

That means 36.1% of respondents who watched local content accessed it from streaming services, apps or social media, far outpacing the use of broadcast antennas (10.5%).

As cord cutting continues and pay TV subs decline, the report found that broadcasters aren’t benefiting from the trend. The report also found that pay TV users were much more likely to watch local content, with pay TV subs reporting that they spent 24.6% of their time watching local content versus broadband-only subs spending only 16.2% of their time with local content.

Overall the report found that respondents watched 4.3 hours of video content per day in Q2 versus 4.5 hours a day in Q4 2021. The drop was most pronounced among millennials. Their total viewing time dropped by more than a half hour from 5.3 hours to 4.7 hours.

AVOD/FAST channels however continue to increase their share of total viewing time from 10% in Q4 2022 to 22% in Q2 2022.

Among the AVOD/FAST service, Roku Channel led with 21.5% reporting they used the service, followed by Tubi (19.7%), Peacock (19.4%), Pluto TV (17.1%), Crackle (11.2%) and Samsung TV Plus (11.1%).

The full report is available here (opens in new tab).