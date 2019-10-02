TiVo Unveils New Video Network and 4K UHD Device

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo is launching two new offerings for consumers in areas that many of them are demanding, streaming and 4K. The first, TiVo+, is the company’s new video network, while TiVo EDGE is an advanced device for home entertainment viewing.

Expected to be available in the next few weeks, TiVo+ delivers live streaming channels and thousands of TV shows and movies in an app-free environment. Consumers can access the content available through a curated selection using the TiVo voice powered remote. For this new video network, TiVo has partnered with Xumo, Junkin Media and others to offer channels like TMZ, Outside TV+, PowerNation, FailArmy, Unsolved Mysteries, Hell’s Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares, Food52 and Ameba available alongside TV and subscription services at launch; other channels from Gannett, Loop Media, Revry, Newsy, Tastemade, Latido Music and Mobcrush are expected in the future.

Now available, and what TiVo recommends pairing the TiVo+ network with, is the TiVo EDGE, a 4K UHD media device that comes in two versions, one for an HD antenna or one for digital cable. Through TiVo EDGE, viewers can access live, recorded and streaming TV on one device and features Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR. TiVO EDGE also offers established TiVo features like SkipMode, OneSearch and OnePass. Both the cable and antenna units come with a two TB hard drive for up to 300 HD hours of content, with four tuners for the antenna model and six tuners for the cable.

TiVo EDGE for antenna is available for $349.99 and requires either a $6.99 monthly, $69.99 annually, or one-time all-in service plan of $249.99. For cable, the unit costs $399.99, and plans that range from $14.99 to $149.99 to $549.99.

“TiVo+ and TiVo EDGE will make it easier for viewers to find and enjoy watching what they love across live TV, DVR and online streaming services,” said Dave Shull, president and CEO of TiVo.

Visit TiVo’s website for more info on TiVo+ and TiVo EDGE.