TiVo, Pindrop Partner on Voice Enabled Personalization Tech

ATLANTA—TiVo and Pindrop, a voice authentication and fraud detection company, have announced a partnership with the goal of providing streamlined content discovery experiences using AI-based voice ID technology.

TiVo and Pindrop will work together to bring voice authentication technology to TiVo’s Conversation Services product. The goal is to have the device be able to distinguish between household members and adjust suggestions accordingly. This would enable people to have personalized recommendations to queries like “What should I watch?” without manually changing profiles, per TiVo.

User opt-in is required, and while knowing a difference, the Pindrop technology does not actually identify the speaker.

"Contextual awareness is key when engaging users through a Natural User Interface. Beyond just understanding what was said, we want to understand the context of the situation to drive intelligent system behavior in the moment," said Jon Heim, senior director of Product & Conversation Services at TiVo. "The ability to distinguish between different members of a household based on their voice is an example of this contextual awareness, enabling us to provide an unprecedented level of personalization through an experience tailored to that specific person."

The Pindrop technology is able to analyze more than 250 specific biological and behavioral voice characteristics, like frequency, harmonics of speech, rhythm, style, tone and emotions, the press release says. Pindrop provides an independent and platform-agnostic solution.

The first TiVo enabled product with Pindrop technology is expected to be announced in the next few months.