TiVo: Consumers Use Nearly 10 Streaming Video Services
Ad-Based Video on Demand (AVOD) services now account for 32% of the 9.86 streaming services being used, TiVo reported
SAN JOSE, Calif.—New research released by TiVo finds that the average number of video services used by consumers is approaching double-digits for the first time in history, with consumers now watching an average of 9.86 video services compared to 8.8 a year ago.
The new TiVo Video Trends Report also found that ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) services or free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services are being much more widely used as consumers look to stretch their entertainment budgets.
The report found that AVOD services account for 32% of the overall share of video services used by consumers in 2022, compared to 26% in Q4 2021; and the average consumer is now using three ad-based video on demand services.
While consumers’ willingness to pay for ad-free programming has been an advantage to subscription streaming services in recent years, that trend is now giving way to increased adoption of ad-supported video fueled by a proliferation of free content services or introduction of subscription tiers, the report explained.
At the same time, a rich-content first experience remains a priority when it comes to discretionary spending. About 7 in 10 of respondents said their video entertainment spending is a moderate to high priority.
Despite inflation and financial pressures, only 25% of respondents reported reducing their entertainment spending. Three in 10 consumers surveyed said they had purchased a smart TV between Q4 2021 and Q2 2022.
“Entertainment, and specifically video content, is very much a priority for consumers, but if they can get it at a lower-cost, or free, consumers are demonstrating a growing tolerance for more ads as part of the content they consume,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president, Monetization, TiVo, a part of Xperi, Inc.
Addition finding from the TiVo Video Trend Report include:
- Hopping around: 8 in 10 consumers said they wish their paid service offered an ad-supported free option, but a quarter (24.3%) of AVOD users admitted to only spending three months watching a new AVOD service until moving onto a new option. Moreover, pay-TV subscribers admitted to hopping between AVOD services at more than twice the rate of broadband-only users.
- Too many options: Finding what consumers want to watch continues to be the number-one pain point for the vast majority, as services and content proliferate. Voice control is more popular than ever, with three-quarters (74%) of respondents who have access to voice search technology using it to help find content faster.
- In the neighborhood: 59% of survey respondents consider local content to be important or very important, with local weather (68%), news (65%) and sports (36%) topping their list of tune-in priorities. Pay-TV subscribers spend a quarter (24.6%) of their viewing time on local content, while broadband-only subscribers spend 16.2% of their viewing time watching local content.
- Cord-cutters come back: 25% of pay-TV subscribers are reported “Pay-TV Revivers” who once cut the cord and resubscribed. TiVo’s research team points out that pay-TV continues to have a significantly lower churn rate than subscription video on demand (SVOD).
More information from the latest Video Trends Report is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
