TiVo and Amlogic Introduce TiVo OS Integration on Smart TV Chipsets
The pre-integrated 4K and 2K chipsets allow OEMs a turnkey way to deploy a turnkey smart TV OS Powered by TiVo
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xperi’s TiVo subsidiary and Amlogic, a fabless semiconductor company, have announced they have pre-integrated TiVo OS on Amlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets for the U.S. and European markets.
The companies said that TiVo OS is an independent media platform that gives TV OEMs significantly more control over the user experience, access to critical content service providers, and a profitable partnership model.
TV OEMs who choose an Amlogic 4K or 2K smart TV chipset with TiVo OS pre-integrated benefit from the combined scale and support of critical technology providers, hardware suppliers and advertisers, the companies said.
"Smart TVs Powered by TiVo are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy TV with easy setup, an award-winning personalized experience and natural voice navigation," said Benjamin Maughan, general manager of smart TV media platform at Xperi. "By working with the team at Amlogic and other mutual smart TV ecosystem partners, we can offer a turnkey, cost-effective and market-ready TV OS and progress towards our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier."
James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic added that “Working with Xperi to integrate TiVo OS on Amlogic 4K and 2K chipsets will make it easier and faster for TV OEMs to deliver a great multimedia experience to U.S. and European consumers. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content, to satisfy the global media landscape."
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.