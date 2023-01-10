TiVo and Amlogic Introduce TiVo OS Integration on Smart TV Chipsets

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xperi’s TiVo subsidiary and Amlogic, a fabless semiconductor company, have announced they have pre-integrated TiVo OS on Amlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets for the U.S. and European markets.

The companies said that TiVo OS is an independent media platform that gives TV OEMs significantly more control over the user experience, access to critical content service providers, and a profitable partnership model.

TV OEMs who choose an Amlogic 4K or 2K smart TV chipset with TiVo OS pre-integrated benefit from the combined scale and support of critical technology providers, hardware suppliers and advertisers, the companies said.

"Smart TVs Powered by TiVo are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy TV with easy setup, an award-winning personalized experience and natural voice navigation," said Benjamin Maughan, general manager of smart TV media platform at Xperi. "By working with the team at Amlogic and other mutual smart TV ecosystem partners, we can offer a turnkey, cost-effective and market-ready TV OS and progress towards our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier."

James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic added that “Working with Xperi to integrate TiVo OS on Amlogic 4K and 2K chipsets will make it easier and faster for TV OEMs to deliver a great multimedia experience to U.S. and European consumers. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content, to satisfy the global media landscape."