TitanTV and Yidio Collaborate to Unify Program Listings



MADISON, WIS. and SAN FRANISCO: Broadcast Interactive Media, owner of TitanTV, and Yidio, an internet TV episode aggregation engine, have announced a joint collaboration to explore new services that will blend linear TV schedules with online video content.



The two platforms have already aligned through a API that matches TitanTV.com’s program data to Yidio’s warehouse of online episodes, creating a partnership that will give TV viewers the opportunity to effortlessly transition between live viewing and online VOD content.



Yidio, whose video listings website receives over 10 million visitors per month, specializes in enabling TV enthusiasts to manage their entertainment activities across the growing array of video publishers. Pulling in data from hundreds of online sources to aggregate the most accurate viewing directory possible, Yidio organizes available video links into a cohesive, user-friendly platform.



For the past decade, TitanTV guides have appeared on nearly 1,000 television station websites across all 210 DMAs. TitanTV.com also provides geo-specific TV lineups for over-the-air, satellite and cable providers.