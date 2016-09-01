Timecode Systems Opens U.S. Office

WORCESTER, ENGLAND—Timecode Systems Limited is expanding its operations overseas, announcing the opening of a U.S. office in Irvine, Calif. The new space will serve as both the Timecode headquarters and as its main distribution center for North America.

Timecode is a manufacturer of wireless timecode technology, featuring both software and hardware systems. Its latest products include an embedded timecode sync technology for GoPro HERO4 Black and Silver cameras, the SyncBac PRO. The SyncBac PRO is expected to begin shipping shortly.

“Opening a U.S. office has always been part of our long-term strategy, but the response to the SyncBac PRO has definitely made it happen more quickly than we envisioned,” said Paul Scurrell, CEO of Timecode.

The company says that it is expecting to continue its relationship with its existing North America distributor, Denecke, Inc.