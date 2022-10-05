TikTok Launches on Loop TV as New Out of Home Channel

GLENDALE, Calif.—Loop Media has announced that it is working with TikTok to offer a dedicated TikTok channel on Loop Media’s digital out-of-home service.

TikTok and Loop Media are offering the channel to 12,500 Loop Players and devices across the U.S. that have been deployed in bars, restaurants, retail shops and other outlets.

The Loop service includes over 200 channels.

The agreement is part of TikTok’s strategy of becoming more available on connected TVs and other devices.

“In our continual pursuit to create channels that bring value to businesses of all kinds, our new TikTok channel on Loop TV is the perfect addition to our service,” said Greg Drebin, chief content officer for Loop Media Studios. “TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video and together we have curated a new channel that captures the diversity and popularity of this world-class platform.”

“TikTok has become the platform more than a billion people turn to for entertainment throughout their day. With TikTok’s dedicated channel on Loop TV, that experience can be extended to new screens, venues, and audiences,” said Dan Page, head of global distribution, new screens at TikTok. “We are excited to collaborate with Loop to launch a channel that provides viewers with an experience that’s distinctly TikTok and offers our community more opportunities to spark joy throughout their day.”