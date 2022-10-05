TikTok Launches on Loop TV as New Out of Home Channel
The launch is part of TikTok’s strategy of expanding its presence on CTVs and other screens
GLENDALE, Calif.—Loop Media has announced that it is working with TikTok to offer a dedicated TikTok channel on Loop Media’s digital out-of-home service.
TikTok and Loop Media are offering the channel to 12,500 Loop Players and devices across the U.S. that have been deployed in bars, restaurants, retail shops and other outlets.
The Loop service includes over 200 channels.
The agreement is part of TikTok’s strategy of becoming more available on connected TVs and other devices.
“In our continual pursuit to create channels that bring value to businesses of all kinds, our new TikTok channel on Loop TV is the perfect addition to our service,” said Greg Drebin, chief content officer for Loop Media Studios. “TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video and together we have curated a new channel that captures the diversity and popularity of this world-class platform.”
“TikTok has become the platform more than a billion people turn to for entertainment throughout their day. With TikTok’s dedicated channel on Loop TV, that experience can be extended to new screens, venues, and audiences,” said Dan Page, head of global distribution, new screens at TikTok. “We are excited to collaborate with Loop to launch a channel that provides viewers with an experience that’s distinctly TikTok and offers our community more opportunities to spark joy throughout their day.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.