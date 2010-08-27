Tightrope Media Systems offers off-the-shelf approach to replay systems

Zeplay is a new broadcast multichannel replay platform from Tightrope Media Systems that's available in two models, the Zeplay 8440HD and 8440SD. Both are 8-channel servers with four inputs and outputs and support video resolutions from 480i SD to 720p and 1080i and all international frame rates.

Key features include 160 hours of HD recording time (40 hours per channel), independent control of every output channel, built-in multiviewer, frame-blended slow motion and a dedicated controller. The controller features a T-bar that allows users to play a clip at +/-200 percent speed and a jog/shuttle wheel with magnetic stops for a tactile control.

The system's software interface allows operators to customize and save their layouts for a more optimized workflow. Its multiviewer displays all four inputs and outputs simultaneously on the same monitor. The play bar allows you to view the game's timeline much like an NLE system. All plays can be tagged and stored in the play list for instant retrieval and playback.

The Zeplay server features redundant power, RAID protection for both video and system drives, a video engine and Zeplay application that has thousands of lines of code designed to protect it from the little things that might go wrong in production, like bad sync on a camera.

Of the two new models the 8440SD is field upgradeable to HD, when required.