Tiffen Introduces Third Generation Steadimate-RS

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—Tiffen this week announced its third-generation Steadimate-RS camera solution that’s designed to improve the functionality and user experience of using the Ronin RS2, RS3 a RS3 Pro motorized gimbal stabilizers.

The new system, designed by the same Burbank, California-based engineering team behind the Steadicam M-Series stabilizers and Volt technology, enhances the capabilities of the DJI handheld motorized gimbal, Tiffen said.

The new solution refines camera stabilization and improves operator comfort to make possible fluid movement reminiscent of a traditional Steadicam sled.

Steadimate-RS attaches a new mechanical gimbal and pan bearing along with a weighted gimbal post extension with fine tune balance adjustment to the ¼-inch-20 mounting holes of the Ronin Series Accessory NATO ports, thereby converting the handheld motorized gimbal into a full body-worn stabilizer, it said.

The system offers a choice of a spring arm and vest combinations, available with 15-pound or 30-pound load capacity, the company said.

The new ball-bearing design of the mechanical gimbal yoke delivers full pan capability while providing assisted X- and Y-axis stabilization. Adding the Steadicam arm and vest reduces vertical bounce by providing Z-axis stabilization. Doing so also transfers the payload across the torso and hips, thus reducing the fatigue of operators and enabling longer shot durations. This three-axis manual stabilization and weight redistribution greatly expands the ability of the Ronin to improve the fluidity of camera movement, it said.

The system also enhances the vertical range of motion by offering Low Mode capability. Operators can quickly and easily invert the motorized gimbal for a low angle perspective without any hardware reconfiguration. This allows the camera to transition from ground to eye-level and back again seamlessly, Tiffen said.

The Steadimate-RS gimbal collar/yoke and weighted base (SDMRS-GIM) is available separately for use with an operator's existing ½-inch post Steadicam for $395.

Kits are also available with an arm and vest. For weight loads up to 15-pound, the SDMRS-A15VK pairs Steadimate-RS with the A15 Arm and Aero vest ($1,395 MSRP). For 30-pound capacity, the SDMRS-A30VK includes an A30 Arm and Zephyr vest ($2,995 MSRP).