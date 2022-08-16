Tiffen Introduces New 39mm Filter Size
By George Winslow published
The new 39mm round sizes will accommodate a growing number of lenses from Leica and Fujifilm
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—Tiffen has announced that it is introducing 39mm round sizes to its line-up of filters to accommodate the proliferation of lenses with 39mm lens fronts for cameras from Leica and Fujifilm.
The first in the lineup is Tiffen’s Black Pro-Mist, which has long been a staple with digital cameras due to its delicate control of highlight flares for a soft light pastel effect. It is offered in strengths of 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, 1, and 2, for an MSRP of $65.00.
Also available is a round 39mm UV Protector filter at $10.99 and a Circular Polarizer at $20.00 MSRP. Most Tiffen filter varieties can be made to order upon request.
Tiffen’s extensive array of professional filters is made from optical glass with waterproof and scratch-proof multi-coating, which reduces reflection while maintaining clarity and color fidelity.
These new filters are available via Tiffen’s authorized dealer network or from https://tiffen.com/collections/screw-in-filters (opens in new tab)
For more information about these and Tiffen other products visit www.tiffen.com (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
