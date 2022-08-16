Tiffen Introduces New 39mm Filter Size

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—Tiffen has announced that it is introducing 39mm round sizes to its line-up of filters to accommodate the proliferation of lenses with 39mm lens fronts for cameras from Leica and Fujifilm.

The first in the lineup is Tiffen’s Black Pro-Mist, which has long been a staple with digital cameras due to its delicate control of highlight flares for a soft light pastel effect. It is offered in strengths of 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, 1, and 2, for an MSRP of $65.00.

Also available is a round 39mm UV Protector filter at $10.99 and a Circular Polarizer at $20.00 MSRP. Most Tiffen filter varieties can be made to order upon request.

Tiffen’s extensive array of professional filters is made from optical glass with waterproof and scratch-proof multi-coating, which reduces reflection while maintaining clarity and color fidelity.

These new filters are available via Tiffen’s authorized dealer network or from https://tiffen.com/collections/screw-in-filters (opens in new tab)