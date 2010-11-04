Three New ATSC Board Members Elected

WASHINGTON: Three more members have jointed the board of the Advanced Television Systems Committee. John Taylor or LG, Mark Eyer of Sony and Brett Jenkins of ION Media will each serve a three-year term.



Taylor is vice president of public affairs and communications for LG Electronics USA. He’s been active in the digital TV industry since 1988, as former head of public relations for ATSC and former director of the ATSC Forum. He is a charter member of the Academy of Digital Television Pioneers and a recipient of their Industry Leadership Award.



Eyer is Sony Corp.’s director of systems for their Technology Standards Office, representing the company for committees including ATSC, CEA, and SCTE. Eyer has been active with ATSC since 1994, chaired the S8 Transport Specialists since 2002 and wrote the book “PSIP: Program and System Information Protocol.” He has been a recipient of SCTE’s Excellence in Standards Award and ATSC’s Outstanding Contributor Award.



Brett Jenkins is ION Media Network’s vice president of technology, supporting their development and evalution of advanced television business models. Jenkins is an active member in broadcast industry efforts including ATSC’s Mobile DTV Standard and the Open Mobile Video Coalition’s Technical Advisory Group.



The three will begin their terms in January of 2011.

- from TV Technology

