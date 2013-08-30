Thomson Video Networks to Show Enhancements to Contribution Platform at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Thomson Video Networks will showcase “significant new enhancements” to its ViBE CP6000 premium multi-channel video contribution platform, says the company.



Designed for satellite and IP telecom contribution and primary distribution applications, the ViBE CP6000 now features a new DVB-S/S2/DSNG satellite modulator board, as well as multiplexing and demultiplexing built into both chassis. Also, the ViBE CP6000 is now available in both 1RU and half-rack configurations.



Physically, the ViBE CP6000 integrates multiplexing, multiple reconfigurable encoding or decoding capabilities, and up-to-the-minute DVB-S/S2/DSNG modulator technology, into a single 1RU or half-RU rack. The 1RU chassis supports eight channels of video and the half-rack version supports four channels, with both providing encoding or decoding in formats from MPEG-2 SD 4:2:0 up to MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Thomson Video Networks will be at stand 14.A10.



www.thomson-networks.com