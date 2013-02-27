Thomson Video Networks to feature new RD6000 receiver at CCBN2013

At CCBN2013, March 21-23, in Beijing, Thomson Video Networks will highlight its advanced contribution, IP video headend, and Web TV/OTT solutions, including the ViBE CP6000 contribution platform and new RD6000 contribution receiver decoder.

Developed for MPEG contribution applications, the RD6000 supports high-quality contribution video feeds and provides full MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU chassis.

The ViBE CP6000 is a dedicated multi-format platform for contribution of live video. MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 codecs can be enabled as required with software licensing, and the high-density support simplifies infrastructure and saves energy costs.

The company also will feature the ViBE EM Series of MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC SD and HD encoder, which is well suited for satellite, cable and terrestrial broadcast applications, high-end IPTV operations, and other types of content aggregation.