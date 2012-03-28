Thomson Video Networks partners with Verimatrix

Thomson Video Networks and Verimatrix have successfully integrated a solution for high-quality delivery of over-the-top (OTT) services with secure content protection and rights management. By combining Thomson's ViBE VS7000 platform with the Verimatrix VCAS for Internet TV security solution, service providers can offer outstanding picture quality while ensuring that content rights are not infringed by unauthorized use.



Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 Convergent Video System offers class-leading video quality at a variety of bit rates using adaptive bit rate encoding technology, and can stream high-value content to smartphones, tablets, computers, set-top boxes and connected TVs. The Verimatrix VCAS solution provides convenient and secure management of the digital rights associated with the content. The two systems are fully interoperable and are being deployed in combination to deliver HDTV OTT channels in Asia.



The ViBE VS7000 is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform for Web TV, OTT services, IPTV and cable delivery. Supporting multiscreen, multicodec, multiformat applications, the VS7000 offers superior picture quality to provide a best-in-class customer video experience. It is a highly resilient platform with a uniquely integrated operation, automatic load balancing and fail-over features.



