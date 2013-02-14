Thomson Video Networks Introduces RD6000

RENNES, FRANCE — Thomson Video Networks announced the launch of the RD6000, a multiformat integrated receiver-decoder developed for a wide range of MPEG contribution applications. The RD6000 supports high-quality contribution video feeds for all satellite and telecom contribution networks, offering full MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU chassis.



The system is intended for MPEG contribution applications ranging from carriers providing circuits between regional studios and central playout facilities, to backhaul contribution circuits for occasional uses such as sports coverage, and to distribution from playout centers to broadcasting head-ends.



The RD6000 features inputs for DVB-S/S2, IP gigabit Ethernet, and ASI to accommodate the full range of transmission media. The system decodes up to eight stereo audio channels in all major formats including MPEG Audio, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby E, and AAC. Out of the box, the RD6000 supports SD 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 formats with software licenses available for HD 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit. No additional hardware is required for the software upgrades.



In addition, the RD6000 offers built-in automatic input redundancy, switching automatically to a predefined backup feed in the event of an input failure. For IP feeds, the RD6000 performs SMPTE-2022 forward error correction to ensure service availability in the case of network disturbance.