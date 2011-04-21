Thomson Video Networks inks deal with Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

Thomson Video Networks announced April 12 a multiyear framework agreement with Telenor Satellite Broadcasting to supply consultancy and commissioning services with its complete range of headend products, including ViBE encoders, NetProcessor multiplexers and XMS network management systems.

As a leading satellite operator in the Nordic region, Telenor Satellite Broadcasting is known for delivering quality TV broadcasting services. The 1 degree west orbital location from which Telenor operates is one of the fastest growing platforms for video distribution, serving about 17 million TV households and transmitting nearly 700 TV and radio channels in the Nordic region and throughout Central and Eastern Europe. Telenor’s headend development project is part of the company's push to future-proof its position in the Nordic countries while establishing a strong presence in Central Europe and the Middle East.

Thomson Video Networks' digital headend solutions include the ViBE video encoding range and NetProcessor multiplexing systems. Thomson can deliver comprehensive, tailor-made systems for any application, ranging from stand-alone headend solutions to large, hybrid multinetwork installations.