Thomson Video Networks execs to speak on HEVC, OTT

Two Thomson Video Networks executives will present on the topic of HEVC and OTT at two separate conferences in Europe.

Alain Pellen, the company’s marketing director for OTT and Web TV solutions, will host a keynote panel on the topic during the Streaming Forum 2013 conference, June 19 at 2:30 p.m., in London at the Park Plaza Victoria.

Ludovic Pertuisel, Thomson Video Networks product manager, will present on the topic at the Digital TV Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) conference in Krakow, Poland on June 26 at 3:20 p.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson.

“These sessions will help operators assess which difficulties will have to be overcome, and which advantages can be expected from this new technology,” said Pellen.