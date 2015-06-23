Thomson Video Network Relocates Headquarters

RENNES, FRANCE – Thomson Video Network has set up shop in a new location. The video compression company has relocated its main office to a new 7,000-square meter office building, which has also received the Effinergie+ certification for energy efficiency.

The new office is located in the heart of ViaSilva in the “EcoCité” near the Rennes Atalante high-tech industrial center in France. Thomson Video Network has more than 400 employees located at more 15 facilities worldwide.