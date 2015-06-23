Thomson Video Network Relocates Headquarters
RENNES, FRANCE – Thomson Video Network has set up shop in a new location. The video compression company has relocated its main office to a new 7,000-square meter office building, which has also received the Effinergie+ certification for energy efficiency.
The new office is located in the heart of ViaSilva in the “EcoCité” near the Rennes Atalante high-tech industrial center in France. Thomson Video Network has more than 400 employees located at more 15 facilities worldwide.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox