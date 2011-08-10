Thomson to unveil ViBE VS7000 video system

Thomson Video Networks will unveil the ViBE VS7000 video system, a fully integrated IP video solution for convergent applications, such as Web TV and over-the-top services delivery, traditional IPTV and IP/cable delivery at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam.

The ViBE VS7000 video system combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.

Thomson also will introduce the ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder, incorporating a more powerful evolution of Thomson's renowned Mustang compression engine. The ViBE EM4000's performance delivers significant operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth.

The company also will highlight its premium ViBE EM1000/EM2000 MPEG-2/4 SD real-time encoders with support for all interfaces in a single unit to deliver legacy MPEG-2 SD at a 20 percent lower bit rate with no quality loss.

See Thomson Video Networks at IBC2011 Stand 5.A17.