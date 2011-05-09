Thomson to show IP video solution at BroadcastAsia 2011

Thomson Video Networks will exhibit a range of new products at the BroadcastAsia 2011 exhibition in Singapore in June. This will include the new ViBE VS7000 video system, which is an integrated IP video solution for Web TV, over-the-top (OTT) services, “walled-garden” IPTV and IP/cable. The system combines all major AV codecs with the principle adaptive streaming formats and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.

Thomson is also showing products for playout and advert insertion, including the Sapphire MPEG Broadcast Server, which is a channel-in-a-box with advanced capture, playout and ad insertion capabilities. This provides functions needed to ingest, process, brand and generate TV channels ready for air. Also shown will be DTH headend products such as the ViBE EM1000/EM2000 SD encoders and the ViBE EM3000 HD encoder. The ViBE EM3000 features a progressive mode to reduce artifacts and bit rates for movies, new algorithms to reduce mosquito effect and retain sharpness, and channel lineup optimization when combined with the latest Flextream statistical-multiplexing solution.