Thomson Broadcast Powers New Russian Multiplex

CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE, FRANCE — Thomson Broadcast will supply transmitters to Trade House Sviaz Engineering, the contractor appointed to deploy the second national digital television multiplex operated by RTRN, Russia’s national radio and TV broadcaster.



In an infrastructure project spanning three years, Thomson Broadcast transmitters from the Elite and Futhura ranges will be installed across Russia, with transmitters from 25 W up to 10 kW supplied in the first year. All the transmitters support both single frequency network configuration and multiple frequency networks, with high efficiency over the entire UHF frequency range allowing the operator the flexibility to reallocate transmitters to new sites during the deployment.



Moscow-based integrators Trade House Sviaz Engineering will deliver the infrastructure for RTRN.



