Thomson Broadcast Hosts DVB-T2 Lite Trial



PARIS: Thomson Broadcast has hosted a successful test of the DVB-T2 Lite standard during the Plug Fest event at the company’s Conflans-Sainte-Honorine site. The event marked a significant stage in the validation of DVB-T2 Lite, which extends and improves the DVB-T2 standard’s performance for mobile reception. All the tests were successfully completed, enabling the full verification of release 1.3.1 of the DVB-T2 standard.



Industry participants at the event included major broadcasters and manufacturers, with the technology providers using the trial as an opportunity for testing the interoperability of their products. Thomson Broadcast verified the DVB-T2 Lite system’s performance and the interoperability of its exciters.



“DVB-T2 Lite is an important refinement of the DVB-T2 standard, and one that is absolutely crucial for the future of the industry,” said Jerome David, strategic marketing manager at Thomson Broadcast. “We are very happy that all of the participants in this Plug Fest have achieved their aims, and that the development of the standard has progressed so well.”





