Thomson Broadcast highlights GreenPower multichannel repeater

At the 2011 NAB Show, Thomson Broadcast announced its Elite 10 GreenPower multichannel repeater series, designed to provide environmentally friendly coverage of transmission gaps in dense urban or mountainous environments.

It joins the company’s line of environmentally efficient GreenPower transmission products, which includes the high-power Elite 1000 GreenPower, the medium-power Elite 100 GreenPower and the Elite 10 GreenPower for low-power applications.

The Elite 10 GreenPower multichannel repeater can be configured for up to six-way capacity, including adjacent channels. Available for rapid deployment for indoor or outdoor operation, it is switchable in transposer or gap-filler mode and delivers low absolute delay for SFN facilities. The unit also features a dual-mode echo canceller and 5/15dB gain isolation ratio to meet the constraints of all sites.

