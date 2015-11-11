Thomas Silliman Wins IEEE BTS’ Jules Cohen Award

MELVILLE, N.Y.—IEEE BTS’ announced the first ever winner of the Jules Cohen Award for Outstanding Broadcast Engineering, Electronics Research Inc. President Thomas Silliman. The award seeks to recognize broadcast engineering work that shows integrity and professionalism; quality and thoroughness; extent and reach; and commitment to client success. The award was handed out at the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, which took place from Oct. 13-16.

Thomas Silliman

Silliman began his career as director of engineering at ERI. He has served two terms as president of the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers and the recipient of the 2008 NAB Engineering Award. Silliman currently sits on the board of Tri-State Public Radio and TV in Evansville, Ind. He also is the secretary of IEEE BTS.

The Matti S. Siukola Memorial Award was also handed out at the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, with David Layer, senior director of advanced engineering for NAB, named the recipient. Layer won for his paper “All Digital Radio AM Field Test Project,” which was presented at the previous IEEE Broadcast Symposium.