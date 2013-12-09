This Technology Provides Dynamic Ad Routing To Comcast on IP Video Platforms

DENVER —This Technology announced that its advertising solution for streamlined insertion of ads has been deployed by Comcast Cable. The multi-year agreement covers a range of Comcast IP video platforms, enabling delivery of advertising for live and on-demand video viewing on a number of devices, including IP-enabled set top boxes, gaming consoles, connected TVs, smartphones and tablets.



Comcast leverages Dynamic Ad Insertion, a service that allows for advertisements to be easily changed at any time, across a range of live and on-demand IP viewing environments. This Technology seamlessly connects ad serving platforms for real-time communication about advertising insertion opportunities for Comcast Spotlight and Comcast’s national programming partners. This Technology’s commitment to standards and open architectures gives Comcast the flexibility needed to roll out DAI across a range of platforms at scale.