Third Annual Amsterdam SuperMeet at IBC set for Hotel Krasnapolsky

Final Cut Pro users will once again gather in Amsterdam during IBC2010 to learn from technology leaders, explore the latest developments in the Final Cut Pro community and network with peers.

The Final Cut Pro Users Group (FCPUG) will hold its Third Annual Amsterdam SuperMeet at IBC. Organizers are anticipating a bigger attendance than last year’s event, which attracted nearly 1500 people.

The Third Annual Amsterdam SuperMeet will be held at the Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky, Sunday, Sept. 12, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. In addition to the latest on Final Cut Studio, the agenda for the event calls for presentations by Autodesk on Smoke for the Mac OSX, Blackmagic Design’s new DaVinci Resolve and Avid’s Media Composer 5. Final Cut Studio gurus also will be on hand to present some of their techniques.

The SuperMeet also will offer an opportunity for digital filmmakers to show off 10 minutes of their work. The interactive, collaborative setting will give digital filmmakers the chance to share experiences and discuss their films. Organizers ask digital filmmakers to bring their piece to be screened on DVD or as a QuickTime movie on a flash drive. Sign-up will begin at 3:45 p.m.