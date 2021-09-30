ThinkAnalytics Enhances ThinkAdvertising Features for TV Hyper-Targeting

LONDON & LOS ANGELES—ThinkAnalytics has rolled out enhancements to its ThinkAdvertising that are designed to bring even more sophisticated, digital-style ad targeting to the TV sector, and provide opportunities for video service providers to build additional revenue streams.

Chief among the enhancements is the ability to blend comprehensive, dynamic, first-party behavioral data with a broadened set of enriched metadata to offer hyper-targeted segmentation, the company said.

Also new is support for the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) taxonomy used by media buyers for digital ad campaigns, which makes it easier for advertisers to buy and run cross-media campaigns that include TV ads. ThinkAdvertising automates the creation of valuable audience segments using more than 160 IAB audience affinities – for example, people interested in luxury cars or adventure vacations.

With its focus on first-party data, ThinkAdvertising now makes it possible to predict a viewer’s purchase intent, the company also noted. By tracking viewing behavior, the solution can dynamically capture and build audience segments that demonstrate an enhanced interest in a particular purchasing category at a particular time. For example, a sudden interest in searching for and watching programs about trekking vacations signals that the viewer will likely be interested in being served ads from companies that offer trekking tours.

“Our breakthrough features for consumer profiling and predictive behavioral analysis make hyper-targeted advertising a reality for TV,” said Peter Docherty, CTO of ThinkAnalytics. “Based on our latest proof of concepts with customers, viewer engagement is up thanks to improved ad relevancy, as are those all-important ad premiums. Through our powerful combination of AI, information science and data science, we are uniquely positioned to deliver advanced ad profiling along with a rapid, cost-effective implementation in the cloud that will help to drive a new era of data-driven, digital TV advertising.”

ThinkAdvertising is available as part of the Think360 suite or as a standalone solution. It can be easily integrated with other analytics platforms and ad decision services to deploy highly targeted advertising campaigns.

ThinkAnalytics delivers content discovery and viewer insights to over 80 service providers serving approximately 400 million subscribers in 43 languages with 6 billion recommendations per day.

Customers include: Astro, Deutsche Telekom, DirecTV Latin America, HBO Latin America, Liberty Global, OSN, Proximus, Rogers, Singtel, Sky, Tata Sky, and Vodafone.