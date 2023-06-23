The Weather Channel, Google News Launch SKYFX Camera Network

ATLANTA—The Weather Channel television network and the Google News Initiative have launched a new SKYFX Camera Network aimed at gathering weather data and visuals that will enhance the network's weather coverage.

"The SKYFX Camera Network in partnership with Google News Initiative furthers our mission to keep the public informed and prepared on weather conditions and threats across the country," said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of The Weather Channel. "We take our position as the most trusted news network very seriously and we will continue to innovate and launch new tools that enable us to deliver real-time, critical weather news and information that empowers individuals to take actionable steps to safeguard themselves and their loved ones during severe weather events."

As part of the partnership, which aims to collect better weather data in a time of climate change and global warming, The Weather Channel and Google have joined forces to install advanced weather monitoring devices in multiple locations throughout the country. The SKYFX Camera Network will pair high-end 360-degree video cameras with individual weather stations to collect real-time meteorological data and live streaming video. Footage from the SKYFX Camera Network will be used in the network's weather coverage and will be available on The Weather Channel Streaming App.

The partnership between Google and The Weather Channel builds on Google's strategic relationship with The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group, which already works with Google in a number of areas including YouTube, Google Play, Android Mobile, Google TV, Marketing and Google Cloud.

"This project exemplifies two key principles of Google and our Google News Initiative: using technology to help people all over the world. SKYFX Camera Network demonstrates how a media outlet can develop a technological concept to provide its users with relevant information, as well as a product that will be used for the benefit and improvement of people's lives. We are thrilled to be a part of this project," says Chrissy Towle, director of News Partnerships at Google.