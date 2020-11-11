The Switch Partners With Japan’s Aruji for Trans-Pacific Network

NEW YORK—The Switch and Japanese transmission and production service provider Aruji are bridging oceans, creating a transmission network to deliver live streams of sports and other events to audiences on both sides of the Pacific.

The deal provides Aruji with a direct link between its Tokyo facility and The Switch’s Los Angeles Network Operations Center. This enables Aruji to tap into The Switch’s connections to U.S. stadiums and arenas. The Switch will have similar access to venues in Japan, as well as Aruji’s teleports and production capabilities.

“This agreement brings mutual benefits to both companies’ customers in the drive to meet rising global demand for live content,” said Nicholas Castaneda, senior vice president of Sales, The Switch. “Live content continues to be a key revenue drive for our customers and partners, and Aruji will now be able to pick up live event feeds from anywhere on The Switch network, guaranteeing audiences seamless and compelling viewing experiences.”