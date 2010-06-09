The Netherlands: Ziggo, Sony air Debate in 3D



Talking heads will never look the same. Ziggo, a Dutch cabler operator, and Sony teamed together last weekend (June 6) to provide the first live program in 3D for mass consumption within The Netherlands. And what type of program was chosen for this "first" for Dutch television? A political debate.



Paradiso, a well-known public venue in Amsterdam, played host to competing candidates of the major political parties in a final debate before the Dutch General Election being held today, June 9.



Sony 3D cameras and other equipment were used for the production. Both Sony and Ziggo claim this is the first time that a major political debate was aired live in 3D (and they're likely correct). Sony is using the vent to showcase its upcoming line of 3D-enabled HDTV sets.



The program was produced by pubcaster BNN, which also provided an SD simulcast of the debate.



According to Ziggo CCO Marcel Nijhoff, the cabler will start up a 3D demo channel this summer — and begin adding 3D movies (of which there are precious few, to date) to its VOD service. Ziggo this month has also added three channels to its HD tier: SBS6 HD, Net5 HD and Veronica HD.



