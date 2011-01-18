The Mill employs YoYotta YoYo workflow management

London VFX studio The Mill is using YoYotta’s YoYo workflow management system to anchor its production pipeline.

According to colorist Seamus O’Kane, every edit decision list that’s handled goes through one of The Mill’s two YoYos. One is permanently connected to the Pandora color processor, and the other is used in the facility’s data lab where the assistants organize work and feed data to the Pandora.

Originally designed as a conform I/O interface for Pandora color correctors, YoYo has evolved into a suite of three modules that give post facilities a comprehensive tool set for managing workflow. With YoYo, facilities can ingest, transcode, conform and output just about every standard video- or data-based file format.