'The Met: Live in HD' adds SSL C100 HDS broadcast console

The Metropolitan Opera has purchased a 40-channel Solid State Logic C100 HDS digital broadcast console as part of its digital upgrade to 5.1 for the second season of its series "The Met: Live in HD."

The Met is simulcasting the series in HD with 5.1 surround sound to selected theaters across the United States and around the world. The C100 HDS enables the Met to bring audio production into the digital realm.

The Opera House chose the C100 HDS, designed specifically for space-limited applications, because the compact surface and processor electronics provide the same power and familiar control surface as the larger C100 HD. The Met's compact broadcast control room is in the balcony area at the back of the auditorium.