The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation to Honor Hearst Television

COLLEGE PARK, Md.—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has announced that Hearst Television will be honored with the 2nd Annual Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s (LABF) Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award in recognition of the company’s outstanding dedication and commitment to preserving broadcast history.

The presentation will take place during the Annual “Giants of Broadcasting” luncheon celebration on Tuesday, November 12th at noon at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The honor is awarded to an individual, organization, or company, who exemplifies the essence of preservation and collection within the broadcast industry.

“Hearst is leading the way in preservation among media companies across the country,” said LABF co-chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman. “Their commitment and dedication to preserving important moments in local and national broadcast history across the entire company for future generations to follow for years to come is truly exceptional. It is truly a privilege to be able to honor them for this outstanding work.”

Hearst Television is a national multimedia company with 35 owned or operated television stations, two radio stations, and digital properties in 27 markets. Reaching 24 million U.S. television households, Hearst Television delivers local and national news, weather, information, sports and entertainment programming via every available content-delivery platform. Hearst Television is a division of Hearst, one of the nation’s largest global, diversified information, services and media companies, whose diverse portfolio also includes ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; 24 daily and 52 weekly newspapers; digital services businesses; and more than 200 magazines around the world.

For more information on purchasing tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Event Producer BJ Corriveau at bjcorriveau@giantsofbroadcasting.org.